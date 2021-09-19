TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,688,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $394,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.