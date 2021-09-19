Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 3,837,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
