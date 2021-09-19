Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 3,837,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

