Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

