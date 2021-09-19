Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.