Truist Trims Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Target Price to $50.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective cut by Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

CWH stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

