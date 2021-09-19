Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.