Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
