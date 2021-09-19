Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

