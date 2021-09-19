Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $142,945.68 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
