Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $142,945.68 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

