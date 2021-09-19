Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112,217 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 117.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,941. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 1,452,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,087. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

