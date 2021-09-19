U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 96.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $117,283 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

USCR stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.73 million. U.S. Concrete had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.