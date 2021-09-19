Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,178,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385,076. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.