UBS Group Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.