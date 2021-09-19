Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 3.3%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 3,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

