UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $510.64 or 0.01071850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.00415254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00017565 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004708 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002420 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

