UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Head to Head Review

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Rover Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Rover Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.33 $135.77 million $7.13 31.24 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 8.27% 8.27% 6.55% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, informatio

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

