Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.45. Unisys shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.