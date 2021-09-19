United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

