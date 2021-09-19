United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
