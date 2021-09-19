United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $7,647,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $435,000.

USL stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

