United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:X opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $47,106,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $41,429,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

