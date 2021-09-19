Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.88. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 47,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.