Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

UPWK opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Upwork has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

