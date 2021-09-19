Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

