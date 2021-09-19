US Bancorp DE Acquires 271 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

