US Bancorp DE Buys 4,000 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,526.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

