US Bancorp DE Buys 601 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Impinj were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $546,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

