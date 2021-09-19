US Bancorp DE Has $110,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastly were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fastly by 12.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fastly by 41.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 25.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.