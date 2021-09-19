USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.