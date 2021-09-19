USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

