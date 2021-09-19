USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $29.47 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.62 or 0.07054537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00117740 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,424,357,151 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

