Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $324.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.