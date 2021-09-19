V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. V.F. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of V.F. by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after buying an additional 630,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

