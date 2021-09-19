Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 82,476 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

CSX opened at $30.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.