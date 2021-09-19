Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

