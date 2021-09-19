Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

