Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $4.75 Million in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35.

