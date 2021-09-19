Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

