Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,439 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

