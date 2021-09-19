Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $148.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

