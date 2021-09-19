Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells $277,427.76 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Aranthan Jones II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50.
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.95 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
