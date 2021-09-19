VanEck Steel ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,272 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,518% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 put options.

Shares of SLX stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

