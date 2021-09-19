VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

