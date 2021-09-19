Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

