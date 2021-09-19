Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

