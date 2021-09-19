Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 779,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VGSH opened at $61.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
