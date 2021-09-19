Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Condor Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.