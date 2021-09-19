Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.52. The stock had a trading volume of 811,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,097. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.76 and a 1 year high of $505.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

