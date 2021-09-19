Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $232,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,240,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $53.81. 7,278,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

