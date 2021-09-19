Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $251,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

