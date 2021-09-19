Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 91.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

NEE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

