Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $240,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. 1,204,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.