Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

